The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is threatening to exacerbate the already critical labor shortages experienced by farms and food processors across the Pacific Northwest.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced March 16 it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program.
Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — said the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country.
"We've got to get these people here in May so we can have a harvest in October," Fazio said.
Returning H-2A workers and most previously scheduled appointments for this week are being processed, Fazio said, though H-2A workers who are coming to the U.S. for the first time still need to be screened. There is currently no protocol for the screening.
In a conference call on March 17, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said the agency is aware of the issue and working with federal partners to minimize impact to farms. "We are moving this to the highest levels of U.S. government," Perdue told producers.
Washington state had over 25,000 H-2A labor certifications in 2019, which accounted for 25% of seasonal workers, Fazio said. So far this year, Wafla has brought in more than 5,000 H-2A workers, with the biggest wave still to come in late May for the start of cherry harvest.
"That's the main group we're concerned about right now," Fazio said.
Agriculture is a baseline industry, Fazio said, and any disruptions on the farm would trickle down throughout the economy. What's more, he said the H-2A program is well regulated and has a proven track record of handling health emergencies.
For example, Fazio pointed to an outbreak of mumps at a worker camp in the Columbia Basin last year. He said Wafla worked quickly with the Washington State Department of Health to isolate four workers who tested positive for the illness, while quarantining 100 other workers who might have been exposed.
"We don't think any of our farms are going to get COVID-19 by the time workers are coming in May," Fazio said. "But if we don't get them here, we don't have an economy."
John Newton, chief economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C., said coronavirus has not yet caused any major disruptions in the food supply chain, though he acknowledged it is a fluid and rapidly evolving situation.
"At this point, we're reaching out to our state Farm Bureaus and seeing what, if any, interruptions they are experiencing," Newton said.
Meanwhile, agricultural employers and labor unions alike are emphasizing increased protections for worker health and safety.
The United Farm Workers union sent an open letter to all agricultural employers requesting "further proactive steps to ensure the safety of farmworkers, protect buyers and safeguard consumers."
Those steps include extending state-required sick pay to 40 hours or more, eliminating the 90-day waiting period for new farmworkers to be eligible for sick pay, and offering daycare assistance for farmworker families.
The letter also asks employers to educate farmworkers about common practices to keep themselves safe during the coronavirus outbreak, like washing their hands frequently with soap and water, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and staying home if they feel sick.
Reyna Lopez, executive director of Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, or PCUN, said they are reaching out to state agencies to ensure employers provide multi-lingual training and educational materials for workers.
"If folks don't understand what the threat is ... that is when we actually see people being pretty careless, or not taking precautions," Lopez said.
Lopez said she is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 among Oregon farmworkers. PCUN is Oregon's largest Latino union, representing approximately 7,000 farmworkers.
At Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman, Ore., about 50 seasonal workers are currently on hand for the spring potato planting season. A spokeswoman for the farm, Anne Struthers, said Threemile Canyon has extended its sick leave for workers by another 10 days, and is practicing social distancing where possible to keep workers safe.
"There is no way to know how much or little to know how much this will affect our farm in rural Oregon," Struthers said. "We're going to do everything in our power to make sure everything stays healthy."
Spring is also the peak shipping season for Oregon's $995 million greenhouse and nursery industry. Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, said it is already difficult to find workers willing to package products and load trucks. With coronavirus potentially stalling the H-2A program, he said it only adds to the pressure.
"All this really shows is the fragility of the workforce," Stone said. "This adds a layer of worry. I feel for every business."