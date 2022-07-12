A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision not to review a case regarding worker classifications could force up to 70,000 of California's truck owner-operators off the road, a trucking organization said.
"Gasoline has been poured on the fire that is our ongoing supply chain crisis," the California Trucking Association said of the Supreme Court's decision.
The decision could affect agricultural exporters and others who rely on trucks.
The conflict is over a 2019 California law called Assembly Bill 5, or AB 5, which makes it more difficult for businesses to treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees.
AB 5 codified a stringent three-pronged "ABC test" to determine whether workers are independent contractors.
The issue matters to businesses because employees are entitled to overtime pay, benefits and the minimum wage, making them more expensive than independent contractors. California's trucking industry has long relied heavily on an "owner-operator" gig economy model with independent contractors who own their trucks.
"It's more expensive to have employees versus work with owner-operators," Matt Schrap, CEO of Harbor Trucking Association, told agricultural exporters at a recent conference.
The trucking industry has fought to be exempt from California's ABC test. Truckers argue that AB 5 should not be applicable to truckers because federal regulations governing the industry under the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 pre-empt the ABC test.
The California Trucking Association and other groups say the law created a uniform nationwide standard so trucking companies wouldn't have to comply with a patchwork of state laws.
Initially, a federal judge in San Diego agreed with the trucking association that AB 5 was pre-empted by federal law. The judge issued a preliminary injunction, which temporarily preserved the status quo.
Then, April last year, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling. The court concluded that AB 5 is a "generally applicable labor law" that applies to truck drivers.
Truckers then turned to the Supreme Court. Last August, the California Trucking Association filed for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court, requesting the high court weigh in on whether the federal law pre-empts AB 5.
On June 30, the Supreme Court, without comment, denied the California Trucking Association's petition, meaning the 9th Circuit's ruling stands.
From June 30, truck owner-operators had seven days to get in compliance with AB 5 or "cease longstanding independent businesses," according to the trucking association.
“In addition to the direct impact on California’s 70,000 owner-operators who have seven days to cease long-standing independent businesses, the impact of taking tens of thousands of truck drivers off the road will have devastating repercussions on an already fragile supply chain, increasing costs and worsening runaway inflation," wrote the association.
The high court's decision was welcomed by California attorney general's office.
"We're pleased with the court's decision to reject this challenge to AB 5's application to the motor carrier industry," said a spokesperson. "At the California Department of Justice, we'll continue to do our part to defend laws that are designed to protect workers and ensure fair labor and business practices."