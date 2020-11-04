Results Wednesday morning are still unclear on California's Proposition 15, a statewide ballot measure that would create up to a $12.5 billion-per-year property tax increase.
As of 7:50 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, 51.7% of Californians have voted against the proposition and 48.3% have voted for it, according to estimates from The Associated Press. Only 72% of ballots have been counted so far and 17% of precincts have yet to report.
Farmers say the measure, if passed, could devastate their revenues and raise food prices for consumers.
Under current law passed in the 1970s, real property in California is taxed on its value at the time of its last sale. Proposition 15 would amend the state constitution to require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed at their current market value. Supporters hope to raise up to $12 billion a year for spending on education.
Although the proposal exempts land zoned as agriculture, it does not exempt fixtures, structures and improvements on the land.
The measure, according to the California Chamber of Commerce, would create the largest property tax increase in state history.
According to the California Farm Bureau Federation, Proposition 15 would significantly raise property taxes on agricultural improvements and fixtures including barns, dairies, irrigation systems, fences, processing plants, wineries, mature fruit trees and grapevines.
“Proposition 15 is frankly very scary for California farms,” Shannon Douglass, a Glenn County farmer and first vice president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, told the Capital Press last month.
Dave Kranz, a spokesman for the Farm Bureau, told the Capital Press late Tuesday there's still a possibility final results won't be available Wednesday. Both pre-election polls and the results so far show the votes for and against Proposition 15 will be close.