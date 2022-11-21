The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has proposed regulations to further restrict the use of 1,3-dichloropropene, or 1,3-D, a pesticide used to control microscopic soil-borne pests.
The proposed regulations aim to reduce people's exposure to 1,3-D, which at high levels of exposure has been linked to cancer, according to the department.
"Reducing human health risks from 1,3-D exposure is a priority for the state," said Julie Henderson, director of the Department of Pesticide Regulation, or DPR. "Taking action to strengthen restrictions on the use of 1,3-D to lower those risks is core to our mission of protecting human health and the environment."
Some agricultural groups say the proposed regulations are unnecessary and unreasonable.
Jim Houston, the administrator of the California Farm Bureau Federation, said members of his organization are "unconvinced" that DPR's existing restrictions on 1,3-D are not protective enough of public health or the environment.
Houston said he also does not feel DPR has done a sufficient cost-benefit analysis considering the impacts restrictions could have on farmers and food prices.
"I don't think they (DPR officials) have done an adequate job of analyzing the impacts of those proposed changes," he said.
Farmers use 1,3-D, a fumigant, to kill a variety of soil-borne pests, including microscopic worms called nematodes.
Growers insert 1,3-D into soil before planting many crops, including carrots, strawberries, sweet potatoes, almond and walnut trees, raspberries and grape vines.
Houston said he expects strawberry growers will be the most impacted because strawberries are vulnerable and many growers rely on 1,3-D to keep pest populations in check.
DPR's proposal would not end the use of 1,3-D but would limit how and when it could be used.
DPR said its regulations would "significantly reduce potential residential and non-occupational bystander exposure to one of the most highly used agricultural pesticides in California."
First, it would expand setbacks from occupied structures, meaning it would increase the required distance applicators must be from human-occupied buildings.
The proposal would also limit application rates, acreage and methods.
Houston, of the Farm Bureau, predicts small-scale and socially disadvantaged farmers would most directly feel the impacts because they are more likely to grow food on smaller parcels near urban growth boundaries, where restrictions would be tighter.
Stricter use parameters would also be established between November to February.
The department also proposed requirements for lower-emission application methods for trees and vines.
Finally, the regulations would require applicators to use totally impermeable film (TIF) tarpaulins or similar mitigation measures. The practice involves covering fumigated fields with tarps.
Studies from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources have found that covering fumigated fields with TIF "has shown promise in controlling emissions and improving fumigant distribution in soil."
Covering fields with tarps, however, is expensive. According to a 2022 study, TIF tarps cost about $1,150 per acre and can only be used once.
Houston, of the Farm Bureau, said disposing of the tarps presents an environmental challenge.
DPR will accept public comment on its proposed regulations until Jan. 18.
Farm organizations in other states are watching with interest, as the EPA has at times followed California's lead on pesticide regulations.
