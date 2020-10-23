Californians Nov. 3 will vote on a statewide ballot measure that farming communities say could devastate their revenues and raise food prices.
The California Chamber of Commerce says the measure, Proposition 15, would create up to a $12.5 billion-per-year property tax increase — the largest in state history.
Proponents say the proposed amendment to the state constitution would use the new tax revenue to fund education and local governments. Opponents say the measure would do little to fund education, decrease revenue for rural counties and hurt farms and small businesses.
"Proposition 15 is frankly very scary for California farms," said Shannon Douglass, a Glenn County farmer and first vice president of the California Farm Bureau Federation.
Jennifer Beretta, sixth-generation dairy farmer in Sonoma County, estimates her property taxes would double or triple if Proposition 15 passes.
Using calculations from a county assessor, a Sonoma County vineyard owner said his annual property taxes would jump $16,000 to $59,000.
A "yes" vote would require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their current market value rather than their purchase price.
The measure states properties zoned as commercial agriculture would be exempt, but experts say that's not accurate. Land would be exempt, but "fixtures and improvements" would be subject to tax hikes.
Farms could be taxed more for dairies, packinghouses, barns, food processing facilities, buildings, structures, fences, irrigation systems and even conservation installations.
"Here we are, building things our consumers and community have asked of us to reduce nutrient runoff and capture methane, and it almost feels like we're being punished for it," said Beretta, the dairy farmer.
Permanent crops, such as fruit and nut trees or vineyards, are also considered "improvements."
According to current law, called Proposition 13 passed in 1978, property taxes can only increase 2% or less each year. Under Proposition 15, there would be no cap.
Under existing law, farms already pay a fair market value tax on new installations. Proposition 15 would trigger reassessment of "fixtures and improvements" every three years.
Documents obtained by the Capital Press show agriculture is being treated differently than other industries. Under Proposition 15, solar panels would have been taxable "improvements." But last summer, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 364 to protect solar panels from taxation. Agriculture won no such victory.
Lenny Goldberg, executive director of the California Tax Reform Association and Proposition 15's main architect, did not respond to repeated requests from the Capital Press for comment.
If Proposition 15 passes, some analysts estimate it would increase the annual cost of living, including food prices, up to $960 for a family of four.
Critics say voters are being misled about where dollars would go. Tax revenues would go first to fund the program and second to special districts and counties. What's left over would go to education.
"It's been sold to voters like: education first. But schools are actually third tier," said Robert Spiegel, a policy analyst for the California Farm Bureau Federation.
Critics also say proponents' claim that tax revenues will bolster county budgets is misleading.
Estimates from the California Assessors' Association show Proposition 15 would cost counties with small populations more to administer than they would ever get in revenue. This is because counties would need to hire and train more property appraisers, which would cost around $1 billion in the first three years.
"There's a huge staff shortage. There's just no way it could be done," said Tom Bordonaro, the elected assessor in San Luis Obispo County.
Bordonaro estimated his county, which employs 80 people, would need to hire 11 people.
"This measure's really a lose-lose," said Bordonaro.