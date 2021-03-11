SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Farm groups are in discussions with officials at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the CDPR, in hopes of reaching a compromise over Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent proposal to increase pesticide fees.
Some farm leaders say conversations are going well; others say they haven't been included in conversations yet about how a pesticide fee hike could impact their industries.
"I think the talks so far are good. They're constructive," said Casey Creamer, CEO and president of California Citrus Mutual, a nonprofit trade association and advocacy group.
"We just want to have a conversation. I don't know who they (officials) are talking to, but it certainly isn't us," said Roger Isom, president and chief executive of Western Agricultural Processors Association.
Val Dolcini, director of CDPR, told the Capital Press he plans to talk with more agricultural groups in the coming weeks before the proposal's May revision.
In January, Newsom introduced the pesticide fee hike as part of his proposed 2021-2022 state budget. The plan would update California's pesticide fee structure for the first time in 16 years, approximately doubling fees for some pesticides. The proposal's goal, officials say, is to deter farmers and home gardeners from using high-hazard chemicals.
"I'm excited about the proposal. I think it's been a long time in coming," said Dolcini.
Under existing law, the state charges a flat "mill assessment" fee for all pesticide sales at the point of first sale into California. A "mill" is one-tenth of a cent. The current fee is 21 mills, or 2.1 cents per dollar.
Newsom's proposal would create a tiered system. Chemicals EPA labels as lower-hazard would see a gradual fee rise to 2.6 cents per dollar, while pesticides labeled as more toxic would top out at 4.5 cents per dollar.
According to CDPR, 63% of registered pesticides in the state would fall in the lowest tier, 14% in the middle tier and 23% in the highest, or "danger" tier.
The fee hike would be phased in over four years, Once fully deployed, it should bring in $45 million annually.
That money, Dolcini said, would fund the Department of Pesticide Regulation: $20 million for integrated pest management efforts and research, $16.5 million to strengthen enforcement and $1.5 million for community engagement.
Some farm groups say they support additional funding for extension agents, research and community engagement but do not support expanded enforcement and regulation.
Growers in some crop sectors, including nut and fruit tree growers, are especially concerned about the proposal because it would place higher fees on pesticide classes, such as fumigants, commonly used in those crops.
Creamer of California Citrus Mutual, for example, said many international markets won't accept American citrus shipments unless they've been fumigated first. Higher fumigation costs might make exporting unaffordable for California growers. Creamer estimated California exports 30% of its citrus.
Asked about this issue, Dolcini of CDPR said "it's certainly not the intent of this proposal to disrupt trade," and said his agency is seeking how to address that concern.