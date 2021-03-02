IRVINE, Calif. — A coalition of California agricultural groups and business employers say they are disappointed in the Superior Court's decision not to grant them a preliminary injunction in a case centered on COVID-19 emergency standards.
In the case, filed in December, farm groups are challenging the state's coronavirus protocols. The groups claim the emergency temporary standards, or ETS, imposed by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board last year are "unnecessary" and "harmful."
In the lawsuit, the coalition had requested a preliminary injunction that would have prevented state officials from enforcing the emergency standards until the court had made a final judgment.
In a decision last week, the Superior Court denied the motion, meaning farms must comply with the protocols while the case continues.
“The court’s decision only complicates the ongoing work by family farms and other essential businesses to maintain safe, plentiful food supplies in the wake of COVID-19," the coalition said in a statement.
Plaintiffs include the California Association of Winegrape Growers, Western Growers Association, California Farm Bureau Federation, California Business Roundtable, Grower-Shipper Association of Central California and Ventura County Agricultural Association.
These groups say that the emergency standards, issued Nov. 30, create additional challenges for housing farmworkers, shift the burden of virus testing onto employers, complicate transportation logistics and impose other impractical requirements.
Industry experts say the standards also take away regulatory flexibility from Cal/OSHA, the state's health and safety agency.
Because the court denied the preliminary injunction, farmers continue to work under the emergency standards, which require employers to provide expanded virus testing and additional time off, more spacing between beds, additional vehicles to transport employees and more.
Meredith Richie, spokeswoman for the California Association of Winegrape Growers, told the Capital Press that the association's director of governmental affairs, Michael Miiler, serves on the Cal/OSHA advisory committee and is in discussions with state officials about the regulations.
Other coalition members are also in conversations with officials.
The coalition's leaders wrote that the groups are "exploring our legal options" and that, for now, they "will work with Cal/OSHA to assure the agency better understands the essential businesses and agricultural operations it regulates, and to inject practicality into the emergency standards as it develops forthcoming policies and guidance."
The California Farm Bureau declined to comment on further details at this time.
The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board did not immediately respond to request for comment.