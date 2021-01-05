Four western states have received nearly $24 million in USDA grants to target pests ranging from Asian giant hornets to potato cyst nematodes.
Overall, the agency gave nearly $70 million to support 383 projects in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
USDA provides the funding under the Plant Protection Act Section 7721, according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Washington received $3.5 million:
• $1,196,727 to support National Clean Plant Network foundation plant stocks for several crops.
• $460,099 to support the Asian giant hornet response.
• $270,000 to survey for Asian defoliator moths.
• $150,000 to survey for stone fruit pests.
• $139,000 to support the Asian gypsy moth post-treatment response.
• $130,965 to support community outreach and education for the Asian giant hornet.
• $126,830 to support harmonizing nursery certification standards for specialty crops to safeguard nursery production and comply with new European Union regulations.
• $100,000 to survey for grape pests.
• $100,000 to survey for forest pests.
Idaho received roughly $1.57 million for projects including:
• $860,632 to support potato cyst nematode research.
• $250,000 to support biological control efforts of noxious and invasive weeds.
• $203,987 to support genetic diversity research of the potato cyst nematode.
• $152,610 to support research regarding the emergent and invasive pest species in the Western U.S.
• $105,159 to protect the U.S. potato industry against exotic viroid pathogens impacting the potato trade.
Oregon received $1.4 million for:
• $235,000 for Asian defoliating moth survey.
• $246,669 to support National Clean Plant Network foundation plant stocks for berries.
• $177,944 to support an evaluative, collaborative and strategic approach to the “Don’t Pack a Pest Campaign” targeting university students and faculty traveling overseas.
• $156,884 to survey certified prunus nurseries for the causal agents of little cherry disease.
• $152,429 to develop nematodes in the genus Phasmarhabditis as biological control agents of invasive gastropods.
• $95,121 to safeguard grapevine nurseries from introduced pathogens.
• $70,000 to support nursery surveys.
California received $17.1 million:
• $4.575 million to survey for invasive fruit flies.
• $4 million to support agricultural detector dog teams which search for harmful invasive plant pests in packages at mail and express parcel delivery facilities.
• $2.9 million to support National Clean Plant Network foundation plant stocks for citrus, grapes, fruit trees, sweet potato and roses.
• $2 million to support Emergency Plant Health Response teams in managing outbreaks of exotic plant pests.
• $400,000 to survey for Asian defoliator moths.
• $391,699 to develop tools for the identification and detection of Graminicolous downy mildews, a group of plant pathogens that threaten corn, wheat, rice and barley crops.
• $375,000 to support pest and disease mitigation research to protect ornamental nurseries.
• $300,000 to conduct surveys for stone fruit commodities.
• $246,315 to support the development and evaluation of using a sterile insect release program to manage navel orangeworm, a harmful pest to the state's $6 billion pistachio and almond crops.
• $225,000 to conduct citrus pest surveys for citrus commodities.
Since 2009, USDA has supported nearly 4,400 projects and provided more than $670 million, according to the agency.