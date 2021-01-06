A group of agricultural pilots in Napa Valley, Calif., met this week to start talks about how to partner with Cal Fire to put out wildfires.
Agricultural aviators say they have the assets and skills to help fight wildfires but that Cal Fire rarely calls on them to help. Several pilots told the Capital Press they would like to establish a public-private partnership.
"Some fires they (Cal Fire) didn't get contained for weeks. If ag pilots can control fires before they get to thousands of acres, we have a much better chance at success," said Terry Gage, president of the California Agricultural Aircraft Association.
The association estimated that 37 or more single-engine air tankers, or SEATs, could have been available for use in helping put out statewide fires this fall.
SEATs are the most commonly used planes for applying seeds, fertilizer or pesticides to fields.
According to Cal Fire, the agency allows front-line commanders to decide what planes to deploy. Many commanders order twin-engine S-2T air tankers, which can carry 1,200 gallons of retardant, according to Cal Fire figures.
But Mike Schoenau, a board member of the aircraft association who operates an agricultural aviation services company in Tulare County, said single-engine air tankers, which can hold 800 gallons of water or retardant, are also great tools.
"SEATs are probably the most widely used plane for aerial firefighting," he said.
Schoenau said some ag pilots already have dual or triple roles: crop dusting, fertilizing forests and firefighting.
So, he said, it is possible; it's just underutilized.
"I believe there's a gap," said Schoenau. "The firefighting industry has established itself as a standalone industry. Government designed it that way to promote safety and professionalism, and I won't tell you it doesn't. But I will say a lot of ag pilots are capable of multitasking and want to help."
Doug Thiel, founder of an aerial application company in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, said he also considers ag aviators "untapped resources."
Over his 40-year career, Thiel said he has put out five fires, saving houses, properties and a school. What made that possible, he said, was that he was close friends with the local fire marshal.
"It was built on a relationship," said Thiel.
Ag aviators say they think building strong relationships with agencies will be crucial to making a partnership work.
A firefighter for Cal Fire, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Capital Press he thinks there's significantly more room for partnerships with the farming sector, both on the ground and in the air.
But establishing a partnership won't be easy.
Steve Anderson, a pilot at Anderson's Flying Service, said many ag pilots would need to install expensive radios and other equipment, may not have the necessary fuel range and could face barriers coordinating firefighting with ag applications.
"To think about it and to do it are two different things," said Anderson.
Despite potential challenges, pilots say they are eager to put out fires.