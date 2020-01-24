Washington ranchers now have more options available to get a livestock brand inspection, an official at the Washington State Department of Agriculture says.
“If they typically used a WSDA inspector, they can still do that and the only changes are increased inspection fees,” said Robbie Parke, manager of the state livestock inspection program.
If ranchers choose to use official electronic RFID tags, they can also use a new system to record the sale or out-of-state movement for their animals, he added.
Parke will talk about recent fee increases and other changes at noon Tuesday in Room 402C during the Spokane Ag Show.
Topics will include:
• The inspection fee for “identified” cattle, which bear the owner’s recorded brand or a an official electronic 840 series RFID ear tag, increased from $1.10 per head to $1.21 per head, a 10% increase.
• The inspection fee for “non-identified” cattle, which are either not branded or bear a brand not recorded to the owner, increased from $1.60 per head to $4 per head, a 250% increase.
“Increased fees are always hard to swallow, especially in the livestock industry,” Parke said. “For the most part, ranchers understand the need to pay a little more for a brand inspection and they value the asset protection that a solid brand inspection program brings to their business.”
The changes are aimed at keeping the livestock identification program solvent, Parke said.
“100% of the program’s revenue comes from licensing and inspection fees,” he said. “We do not receive any state general fund or federal dollars. The livestock industry and legislators came together to make this happen.”
Fees had not been increased since 2007, he said.
• A $20 call-out fee replaced the previous time and mileage fees that were charged at each stop. Public livestock markets and USDA inspected slaughter facilities are charged a $20 call-out fee per inspector per day.
• The Electronic Cattle Transaction Reporting (ECTR) system was expanded to all cattle. Originally, ECTR was designated for use only with unbranded dairy cattle.
The department has received “very positive” feedback, Parke said, with 34 users signed up by Jan. 8. They had sold 20 head.
“It’s super convenient for the smaller producer who only sells one or two head at a time,” Parke said. “The ECTR total transaction cost for one animal would be $3.03 compared to $25.50 for a WSDA brand inspector.”
The department rolled out the system several months ago and is still working out “glitches” in payments and accounts.
“Our plan is to continually improve the system,” Parke said.
New state legislation did not add any requirement to use official electronic ID, Parke said. All classes of cattle that were previously required to have an official ID have not changed. It opened up the use of 840 RFID tags in cattle as an option for producers.
• Membership of the Livestock Identification Advisory Committee was expanded to 12 members from six.
• All Washington brands expired on Dec. 31, 2019, Parke said. Roughly 80% of brand holders have renewed their brand.
If brand holders have not renewed their brand, they should contact the Olympia office at (360) 902-1855 or by email at livestockid@agr.wa.gov.
Expired brands will be held for one year for the brand holder to renew. After one year, expired brands will switch to inactive and will be available to the public to register.