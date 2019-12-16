Tulare, CA • December 16, 2019 – Results are in for World Ag Expo’s® Top-10 New Products Competition, sponsored by Bank of America. The winners will be showcased February 11-13, 2020, during the World Ag Expo® in Tulare, California.
 
The competitive field of new products were submitted for the contest by exhibitors of the largest annual agricultural show of its kind. Products ranged from simple solutions to high tech devices. The contest judges were made up of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals. The Top-10 New Products competition is once again sponsored by Bank of America, which has an industry leading agribusiness group that delivers end-to-end banking and finance solutions to ag producers and related businesses.
 
Winners will be noted on show maps, marked with “Top-10 Winner” flags at the show, and recognized at an awards session at World Ag Expo® Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
 
The competition is conducted annually by the International Agri-Center® in conjunction with World Ag Expo®, which draws more than 1,400 exhibitors and an estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 70 countries. Exhibitors must nominate their products for judging by the October 31 deadline to be eligible. For more information on the contest and winners, including contacts, please email media@farmshow.org.
 
 
Cotton Folding Attachment by Berbereia Engineering & Manufacturing
Tulare, CA
 
Utilizing the versatility of the Row Digger, the cotton folding attachment will pick up the cotton that is laying in the ditch next to the irrigation border and push it up and away from the border and lay it back towards the field as you drive perpendicular to the furrows.
 
Space: SS7 │ www.berbereia.com
 
 
ALUS Nutrition by Cainthus
Dublin, Ireland
 
ALUS uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to passively monitor animals and their environment 24/7, analyzing their well-being, productivity and performance.
  
Space: 6315 │ www.cainthus.com
 
 
Jaltest AGV by COJALI USA, INC.
Doral, FL
 
Jaltest AGV is an all-makes, all-systems diagnostics tool for ag machinery (tractors, telehandlers, etc.) developed to provide a solution to diagnose machines and get them back in the field in the shortest period of time, saving money and becoming an essential tool to have in the shop and on the farm. It allows users to connect, read and clear fault codes of different electronic control modules in vehicles, but also perform advanced bi-directional controls such as regens or parts calibrations.
 
Space: 5008, 5009 │ www.cojaliusa.com
 
 
CPH Silt & Sand Separators by Epiphene, Inc.
Clovis, CA
 
The CPH Separator offers unparalleled removal of clay, silt sand from irrigation water down to 1/2 micron, requires minimal pressure loss as low as 1 psi, and protects primary filters by lightening the load and reducing frequency of flushing or offers primary filtration for pivots and low pressure drip where only sand and silt are present saving energy and water.
   
Space: 2504, 2505 │ www.epiphene.com
 
 
GP90 Joiner for Support Wires by Gripple, Inc.
Aurora, IL
 
The Gripple GP90 easily and quickly joins and tensions line wires to perpendicular boundary cables, creating overhead wires to support protective materials such as shade cloth, hail net and rain covers, direct support for fruit, and also overhead grids.
 
Space: 1207 │ www.gripple.com
 
 
MY20 8RX by John Deere
Olathe, KS
 
The 8RX represents the next leap forward in tractor innovation with the all-new four-track machine form that delivers unmatched flotation, traction and ride quality. It is the only fixed frame four-track configuration tractor on the market.
 
Space: John Deere │ www.deere.com
 
 
The Hutch Latch by MJE, LLC
Montezuma, KS
 
The Hutch Latch offers an innovative safety feature to secure calf hutches, reduce stress and ensure the safety of calves. The latch is securely attached to the top of each hutch with a backing plate, two carriage bolts and flange nuts. A steel wire rope runs the length of the row of hutches and is locked in place by The Hutch Latch. A simple release lever allows easy removal of the cable, but this lever also securely locks in position so that the cable will not be released during inclement weather.
  
Space: 6021, 6022 │ www.mjellc.net
 
 
Monarch Tractor by Monarch Tractor
Fremont, CA
 
The world's most powerful compact tractor. A fully electric smart tractor platform, it has best in class plow, till, and hauling capabilities with driver optional and data analytics functions. The Monarch tractor platform combines mechanization, automation, and data analysis to enhance farmer’s existing operations, alleviate labor shortages, and maximize yields.
 
Space: U38 │ www.monarchtractor.com
 
 
Bravo-1 by S&S Metal Fabrication, Inc.
Kingsburg, CA
 
The S&S Bravo-1 Bin Carrier was designed to quickly and efficiently move fruit bins or totes during harvest, while minimizing damage to fruit. We use air ride suspension with an on-board ride height management system. Unlike traditional bin carriers, Bravo-1 lowers the frame not the forks, allowing smooth bin transition without damage. The 4 Wheel Steer & 4 Wheel Drive axles allow tight turns and articulation through the roughest of terrains. The operator seat is reversable; the operator can always face the direction of travel, improving safety and fatigue. 
 
Space: P10 │ www.ssmetalfabinc.com
 
 
Intelligent Spray Control System by Smart Guided Systems LLC
Indianapolis, IN
 
The LiDAR based Intelligent Spray Control System adapts to any air blast sprayer. The system identifies canopy and foliage density with precision, then controls each spray nozzle individually.
 
Space: 3321 │ www.smartguided.com
 
The International Agri-Center® is home to World Ag Expo®, February 11-13, 2020, in Tulare, California. An estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 70 countries attend World Ag Expo® each year. The largest annual agricultural show of its kind, World Ag Expo® hosts more than 1,400 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. 

