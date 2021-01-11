Mt. Angel, OR, Jan. 6, 2021 – Growth continues to be the focus for Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative, as they announce the opening of a new store in Yakima, WA slated to open later in 2021.
“Despite the difficulties and challenges a historic 2020 year brought to us all, our customers responded with record visits and our most successful year in the company’s history. As a farmer-owned cooperative, any profits are either distributed back to farmer-members, or reinvested to continue our growth, like this exciting opportunity to join the Yakima community,” said Sam Bugarsky, Wilco’s President and CEO.
The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2021 in the newly updated center that was formally a Shopko. Wilco joins Grocery Outlet and Planet Fitness in the center at 5801 Summitview Avenue.
The Wilco portion of the facility is approximately 32,000 sq. ft., not including an upstairs mezzanine for offices and team break room. The sales floor will include a distinct clothing section featuring work wear and boots with brands like Carhartt, Ariat, Georgia and Danner. There will also be a color design center for paint and True Value hardware, pet food & supplies with full-service dog grooming, farm supplies, feed & fencing, and garden & patio section with a 5,500 sq. ft. outdoor nursery for plants and pottery.
The store site also includes a drive through load out for warehoused goods, like fertilizer and feeds. The load out is also used for free drive through pickup from online purchases on farmstore.com. Adjacent to the load out is also a half acre storage yard for fencing, posts and livestock equipment.
“Agriculture has deep ties to the Yakima Valley. All our visits and research have given us confidence to invest in the site and community to add our services and farm-proven product offering,” Bugarsky added. “We look forward to hiring a local store team there and opening in late 2021.”
Wilco is headquartered in Mt. Angel, Oregon and is a farmer-owned cooperative established in 1967 with co-op roots that go back to the 1930’s. Since then, Wilco has evolved into one of the Northwest’s largest agricultural cooperatives, and today serves the unique needs of over 500,000 customers with a farmer-owner base of over 3,000 strong. Wilco’s mission is to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles.