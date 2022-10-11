Mt. Angel, OR, Oct. 10, 2022 — Wilco was named as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington during an awards ceremony hosted by The Oregonian/Oregonlive.
The farmer-owned cooperative was highlighted as the only large employer (more than 500 employees) to receive this recognition from employees for 11 consecutive years.
Top Workplaces for 2022 earned their spots based on an employee survey that asked participants to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, from pay and benefits to company values, productivity and leadership. Wilco is proud to be the only agricultural retailer and agricultural-based company on the Top Ten list.
“We are honored and proud to receive the Top Workplace designation,” said Lisa Smith, Wilco Vice President of Human Resources. Smith added, “This award is a testament that our employees enjoy working together to help each other succeed. We credit success to all team members who are committed to our values-based culture while contributing to our growth, serving our customers and members, and building relationships with those in the communities we serve.”
Wilco is headquartered in the rural town of Mt. Angel, Oregon and is a farmer-owned cooperative established in 1967 with co-op roots that go back to the 1930s. Since then, Wilco has evolved into one of the west’s largest agricultural cooperatives, and today serves the unique needs of over 500,000 customers with a farmer-owner base of over 3,000 strong. Wilco’s mission is to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles.
