Mt. Angel, OR, Oct. 21, 2021 – Wilco’s annual Boots and Blues Bag Benefit Sale, which raises funds for local non-profits, is taking place October 26-28, 2021 in all 24 Wilco Farm Store locations in Oregon, Washington and California. Wilco asked customers to name and vote on programs they wanted proceeds from the sale of bags to go towards.
Over the summer hundreds of local non-profits were suggested, and customers were able vote between two organization groups that received big nomination support. Once the votes were tallied the Oregon Dairy Women, Washington Dairy Women and North Bay Dairy Women in California were selected as this year’s recipients of the Wilco Boots & Blues Bag Benefit sale.
“The Oregon Dairy Women are thrilled to be chosen as one of the benefactors for this fun-filled event. We are a non-profit that works statewide to connect consumers with dairy. Funds raised will go towards student scholarships, educational events, and our Dairy Princess Ambassador Program,” said Jessica Jansen, Oregon Dairy Women President.
When you purchase a $5.00 “limited edition” reusable tote in your local Wilco, October 26-28, all proceeds from the bag sales will go to the non-profit dairy women organizations in each state. To support the benefit sale, purchase a bag while supplies last. As an additional incentive to support your local community, all regular priced clothing and footwear that fits in the bag will automatically receive 20 percent off when you check-out. During the event, customers can also enter into a grand prize drawing for a trip for two to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, courtesy of Durango. Other prizes include a $500 Ariat shopping spree, $250 Carhartt shopping spree, a year supply of boots and much more. To learn more and enter to win, visit www.winatwilco.com.
Jake Wilson, Wilco’s Director of Marketing and E-Commerce says, “We enjoy this customer driven event. Customers helped nominate organizations and then voted to select the amazing Dairy Women associations. A great win-win event where you get a fun bag design, a donation is made, and you get a nice thank you discount on clothing and footwear if you see something you like.”
Wilco is a farmer-owned cooperative, headquartered in Mt. Angel, Oregon, with roots that go back to the 1930’s. Since then, Wilco has evolved into one of the Northwest’s largest agricultural cooperatives, and today serves the unique needs of over 500,000 customers with a farmer-owner base of over 3,000 strong. Wilco’s mission is to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles and is proud to be a voted a Top Workplace for 10 consecutive years.