Tulare, CA – November 15, 2019 - World Ag Expo® and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up for the 13th annual "We Believe in Growing" scholarship, created to support agricultural education. High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by January 17, 2020 to be considered. A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field. The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; ACT or SAT scores and be graduating from high school during the 2019-2020 school year.
“We are thrilled to encourage and support the future leaders of the agriculture industry,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO, International Agri-Center®. “Our partnership with E.M. Tharp has been an incredible experience and we are honored to work with a company that values agricultural education as much as we do.”
Download the application online at: www.worldagexpo.org/scholarships. Send completed applications to: International Agri-Center®, "We Believe in Growing" Scholarship, 4500 South Laspina St., Tulare, CA 93274.
Scholarship winners will be announced in early February and recognized at World Ag Expo® Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
###