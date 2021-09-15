Seattle, WA — On September 22, 2021, Washington Farmland Trust and Viva Farms will come together for the second year in a row to host Love the Land, a virtual benefit concert for local farms featuring The Decemberists as the headlining act.
From finding and affording land to keeping it productive and resilient in the face of climate change, farmers face countless barriers, threatening the health and prosperity of our food and ›farming systems. The event aims to raise $330,000 to support the missions of both organizations, who work to protect farmland and support farmers with resources, training, and land access opportunities.
“Our organizations have a long history of making land available for farming and connecting farmers with the resources that they need,” said Melissa Campbell, executive director of Washington Farmland Trust. “We are honored to do this work in partnership, and know that by working together, we can create a more equitable and resilient future for farming.”
The virtual benefit concert will be emceed by Audra Mulkern, local documentarian, photographer, speaker, podcaster, and founder of the Female Farmer Project. The program will feature words from organizational leaders, testimonials from three local farmers, and musical performances by The Decemberists, True Loves, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Whitney Mongé, and Sera Cahoone.
“As we continue to face the challenges of climate change, systemic racism, and a global pandemic, our work to support farmers and our local food supply is more critical than ever,” said Michael Frazier, executive director of Viva Farms. “We hope our community will join us for this special event to celebrate local farms and farmers.”
Tickets are just $10 per viewer at wafarmlandtrust.org/love-the-land. Information about how to tune into the event on YouTube Live will be sent to attendees upon purchasing a ticket.
About the artists:
• The Decemberists are a Grammy-nominated indie rock band from Portland, Oregon.
• True Loves are a seven-piece funk and soul ensemble based in Seattle.
• Black Belt Eagle Scout is an alternative rock group led by Katherine Paul, a Swinomish/Iñupiaq singer-songwriter and instrumentalist based in Portland, Oregon.
• Whitney Mongé is an alternative soul singer-songwriter who honed her skills as a street performer in Pike Place Market.
• Sera Cahoone is an Americana singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer who played with Seattle-band Band of Horses.
