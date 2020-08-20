FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Starting September 10th, the tenth annual Washington Cider Week will bring the festival to you with a wide array of socially-distanced fun! Find pickup pairing dinners for your late summer picnic, virtual cidermaking and cider cocktail classes to kick off conversation and even take home tasting packs to share with your pod. 2020 has been a real one, but Washington's homegrown cidermakers aren't going to let the sweet times of summer end until the sun sets on September 20th.
Cidermakers across the state are finding ways to create connection and community, from Liberty Ciderworks' take-home tastings in Spokane to video tours of the idyllic fields at Finnriver Cidery on the Peninsula. Cider lovers can also try new fall seasonal releases from Locust Cider, Spin Cider and more!
Local cider sales are needed now more than ever. Social distancing and economic uncertainty is challenging craft cidermakers like nothing before - with limited service at bars and restaurants, cideries can't always connect cider drinkers to new cider creations. But change creates opportunity, especially for cider lovers! Many cidermakers, including Tieton Ciderworks and Westcott Bay, are now shipping right to your door. And even tasting kits for the biggest event of all - the Seattle Cider Summit Virtual Festival - can be delivered this year!
Washington Cider Week 2020 events are coming online now and more are being posted every day - and they sell out! Bookmark https://www.washingtonciderweek.org/ and follow https://www.facebook.com/WaCiderWeek/ today to make sure you get the chance to celebrate Washington cider!
Washington Cider Week is made possible with the support of Columbia Distributing, Zeek's Pizza, Northwest Naturals, Great Little Box Company and FruitSmart.