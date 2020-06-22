Funds raised by customer donations at the checkout-counter in Valley Wide Country Stores will be donated to Curds + Kindness, efforts fueled by Dairy West. Our contribution of $11,000 will provide over 5,000 pounds of dairy products to local communities.
What is Curds + Kindness?
Curds + Kindness is a concept that Dairy West has proposed to help feed local communities and support dairy farmers. Put very simply, their aim is to save milk from being discarded and feed a growing number of hungry people.
How does the program work?
They have worked closely with local dairy processing community to identified plants in the region who have capacity to take on additional milk or cream and package it for personal consumption (1-5lb increments of dairy products). Dairy West will be purchasing this product and working directly with Idaho and Utah Food Banks to distribute the product through their existing network of feeding sites.
Who is involved?
The list continues to grow! Currently local processing plants (dairy food manufacturers), retail chains, and allied industry partners are involved in this initiative.
• Valley Wide Country Stores
• Gossner Foods
• The Creamery (Dairy Farmers of America)
• Beehive Cheese
• High Desert Milk
• Idaho Milk Products
• Dannon Yogurt
• Sorrento Lactalis
• Magic Valley Quality Milk Products
• Innovative Food Solutions
• Chobani
• Heber Valley Artisan Cheese
• Cargill Animal Nutrition
• Think Shift
Valley Wide Co-op Donation to Curds + Kindness Program Valley Wide Cooperative donated $5,000 and CHS Seeds for Stewardship program matched the donation with $5,000 to gift to the University of Idaho Foundation, specifically allocated to the land grant university’s 4-H and Extension programs.
What is 4-H?
The goal of the 4-H organization is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach.
How are our dollars helping?
Kids need us more than ever right now. Young people are experiencing a world of uncertainty as they navigate the impact of COVID-19. Fifty-five million school children have been affected by school closures and need our help in the United States. We at Valley Wide Cooperative are looking to stay true to our company mission and help in the local communities that we serve.
There are many families that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds donated to Idaho 4-H would be to support scholarships for the enrollment fees for youth across the state. As our country is battling a global pandemic and recession, these funds will go a long way in providing Idaho youth access to 4-H programs so they can grow to be Idaho’s future leaders.
University of Idaho Extension Director 4-H Youth Development, Jim Lindstrom, said the two gifts would be able to help youth over two years, but he anticipates there will be even more requests because of our current economic climate.
Donations to Idaho 4-H provide University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development with support to enhance 4-H programs throughout Idaho. Additionally, other funds donated are used to support events, educational resources, scholarships, and leadership training.