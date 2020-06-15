MOSCOW, Idaho — June 15, 2020 — The Nampa-based business Valley Wide Cooperative announced it will donate $10,000 to the University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development program to help young people participate.
In partnership with CHS Inc., Valley Wide Cooperative donated $5,000 and applied and received a matching grant from the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program to support 4-H. The money will help offset enrollment fees for youth to become 4-H members.
“We are a member-owned cooperative dedicated to giving back to the communities that we serve; it’s our company mission,” said Valley Wide Cooperative Communications Specialist Carly Weaver, a past 4-H’er. “We know how important it is to reinvest in the next generation of ag and industry leaders, especially those involved in organizations like 4-H, and we need them to succeed.”
Idaho 4-H reaches some 73,000 Idaho youth and draws on the talents of 4,500 volunteers each year. Nearly two-thirds of 4-H members go on to college, and they are five times more likely to graduate, 4-H studies show. Youth who participate in 4-H are also four times more likely to give back to communities as volunteers and leaders.
“These gifts will go a long way in providing Idaho youth access to 4-H programs so they can grow to be Idaho’s future leaders,” said Jim Lindstrom, state 4-H director.
Lindstrom said he expects the funding to cover enrollment fees for eligible youths for two years, although the pandemic and related recession may lead to a surge in requests for help from hard-pressed families.
To learn more about Idaho 4-H, visit uidaho.edu/extension/4h.