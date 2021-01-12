Nampa, ID – January 11, 2021 – Valley Agronomics, LLC., announced that they have acquired Saddle Mountain Supply Co., an agronomy supply company in central Washington.
Valley Ag has entered new geography in Central Washington by purchasing Saddle Mountain Supply, including their four agronomy centers, fleet, equipment, and management devoted to serving growers in the area. Saddle Mountain Supply has served Columbia Basin and surrounding growers, and generously supported neighboring communities, schools, and cities since the 1970s.
The purchased agronomy locations fit into Valley Ag’s strategy to serve agricultural producers with high-quality farm inputs, agronomic advice, and valuable tools and technology. The locations will add strength to the existing Valley Ag network of well-positioned agronomy centers.
“Our acquisition of Saddle Mountain Supply complements our overall cooperative offerings, so now we can provide farm inputs and services to additional areas within the Pacific Northwest. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity for Valley Ag to join and act as a part of growers’ operations in Washington,” said Dave Holtom, CEO of Valley Ag. “The acquisition also adds to our capacity and geographic presence to further support growing success for our customers.”
“For several years, we’ve been wanting to “connect the dots” between nearby locations in Idaho and Oregon, and Saddle Mountain allows us to do that, said Richard Lloyd, general manager of Valley Ag. “We’re both in the same industry, and the agriculture in central Washington is similar, with an emphasis with wheat, alfalfa, corn, potatoes, peas, dry edible beans, triticale, onions and hops, along with tree fruits.”
To learn more about Valley Ag, visit valleyag.com