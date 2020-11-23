SAN RAMON, Calif., – Sept. 14, 2020 – Apple growers now have a new defense against powdery mildew, apple scab and rust diseases with the EPA registration of Excalia™ Fungicide from Valent U.S.A. With excellent locally systemic and translaminar activity, Excalia provides complete leaf tissue uptake and distribution across the leaf surface for powerful disease control.
“When apple growers are dealing with diseases like powdery mildew and apple scab, they can’t risk the impact on fruit quality that comes along with not using an effective product,” says Quyntin Brandt, Excalia brand manager for Valent. “Excalia works quickly to deliver a complete zone of protection on the leaves for powerful disease control, which is important for enhancing fruit quality.”
Excalia features a new succinate dehydrogenase inhibitors (FRAC 7) active ingredient, INDIFLIN® (the trademark name for inpyrfluxam), which offers fast-acting, highly systemic movement into the plant tissue. This allows the product to interfere with spore germination and mycelial growth for intrinsic potency against apple scab and powdery mildew. Excalia also targets cedar-apple rust and quince rust diseases.
“Excalia is an excellent fit in an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program to protect the crop and improve the production efficiency of a grower’s operation,” adds Brandt. “By bringing exceptional disease control for tough apple diseases, this product will help enhance a grower’s disease management program and the sustainability of their operation.”
Excalia is part of the Bud to Box product portfolio that features a full-season approach to apple management and more than 20 crop management solutions, including SenstarTM Insecticide, ReTain® Plant Growth Regulator, MycoApply® EndoMaxx®, DiPel® Biological Insecticide, Esteem® 35 WP Insect Growth Regulator and Raynox® Organic Sunburn Protectant.
To learn more about Excalia, visit Valent.com/Excalia.
About Valent U.S.A.
Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and plant growth regulator products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC. For more information about Valent or our full product line, please call 800-6-VALENT (682-5368) or visit valent.com.
Always read and follow label instructions.