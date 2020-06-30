BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adding to its extensive line of products for our four-legged friends, Tractor Supply Company announced today the launch of a new exclusive line of pet food and treats in collaboration with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation. The line, On The Farm, carries an assortment of balanced, nutritional recipes for both dogs and cats – made with real beef or chicken and other natural ingredients. On The Farm pet food and treats are available for online purchase now and will hit store shelves on Monday, July 20.
“Tractor Supply is excited to partner with Miranda Lambert and MuttNation on this extensive line of real, high-quality, nutritious food products for our pet-loving customers,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Promoting the health and well-being of our pets is part of everything we do at Tractor Supply, and we can’t wait for our friends to try out ‘On The Farm’ for their pets.”
Last year, Tractor Supply Company partnered with Miranda to create the successful MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert collection of beds, toys, gear and more, with proceeds supporting MuttNation Foundation’s efforts to advance the adoption of shelter pets and support animal rescues across the country.
Asked why she decided to branch out with pet food, Miranda replied, “Developing ‘On The Farm’ felt like a natural and authentic progression to me. I live on a farm in Tennessee with nine rescue dogs, two cats, five horses, chickens, rabbits and lots of other animals – that’s actually my farm you see on the packaging. And proceeds from the sales will help shelter pets – that’s always been my main focus with MuttNation Foundation. Really, when you think about it, what could be better than giving your pets wholesome meals that will keep them healthy and strong while helping shelter pets at the same time?"
To learn more about On The Farm and other MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert products, please visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation, Facebook and Instagram, and MuttNation on Instagram.