Colfax, Wash. (April 28, 2022) — In the Pacific Northwest there is a gap between what the land is capable of producing and what the seed stock is intended to yield. Too often research and breeding is born out of trials centered around Midwest agronomics with little care for the unique environment of this small northern corner of the nation. This gap, however, is where TMC Genetics shines - focusing exclusively on bringing varieties to market that will fill unmet needs for growers in the Pacific Northwest. “A variety with the premium TMC Genetics ‘stamp’ is going be locally proven, serving a specific and unfulfilled niche to PNW growers while driving maximum production,” acclaims Mike Anderson, Seed Division Manager for The McGregor Company.
On the heels of the wildly successful M-Press, a soft white winter wheat variety known for record-setting yields, TMC Genetics has now released a new alfalfa variety – TMC Skye. There are hundreds of alfalfa varieties available to growers, yet Anderson insists, “We saw a need in the market for a variety that could be aggressively managed by growers seeking to optimize their production and profitability.” Poised to drive abundant tonnage, TMC Skye boasts very early harvest maturity and accelerated green-up after harvest allowing growers to expect four or more cuttings each season. Best suited for fall dormancy 4/5 areas, this non-GMO alfalfa variety also touts an impressive 1.8 winter survival rating.
Despite these impressive characteristics, the risk of replant is always at the forefront of any alfalfa grower’s mind. “One of the most prevalent diseases that causes alfalfa to be replanted is Rhizoctonia, yet nearly all alfalfa seed currently available is unprotected against this disease” says Logan Redden, Seed Care Account Manager for The McGregor Company. For that reason, TMC Skye is exclusively coated with Emergent ST. “Unlike standard alfalfa seed treatments that only offer a single mode of action Emergent ST offers multiple modes of action to enhance and expand activity on more races and more species of disease – including superior performance on both Rhizoctonia and Fusariums,” notes Cat Salois, Director of Research and Technology for The McGregor Company, “Emergent ST is the best seed treatment available today for industry leading disease control on alfalfa, period.” Anderson adds, “We merged a top variety with the top seed treatment currently available.”
It seems like the sky is the limit (pun intended) with the combination of TMC Skye and Emergent ST. “We are very excited to bring a solution to improve growing potential for growers in our region with a variety that surpasses the capacity of other alfalfa seed currently on the market” says Anderson. For more information about TMC Skye and Emergent ST visit www.mcgregor.com or contact 509-397-4355.
