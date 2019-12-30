Portland, OR – The Portland Boat Show returns to the Expo Center, January 8-12, 2020. Oregon and Southwest Washington’s largest boat show is celebrating 60 years and will showcase hundreds of new boats to shop and compare all under one roof. This year’s 5-day sales event will feature fishing boats, ski boats, sailboats, pontoons, wakeboard & wakesurfing boats, yachts, crusiers, personal watercraft and paddle sports too. It’s your first chance of the year to see what’s new and initiate your water-borne plans for 2020! Plus, visit with non-profit clubs, marinas, destination experts and more.
Expect to see new manufacturers, new boat models and new boating technology - all inside 250,000 square feet of heated indoor exhibit space – perfect for January shopping! Local manufacturers, retailers and dealers are ready to offer great deals! Interest rates are as good as they get so now is the time to buy! Don’t miss what’s new in power options, boats and boating accessories at this wonderful once-a-year show.
Visit pdxboatshow.com for info, directions, coupons and parking discounts!
Plus, the Oregon State Marine Board will be on-hand to answer boating regulation, education and facilities questions as well as provide on-site boat registration services. Schooner Creek Boat Works offers Junior Boat Building for kids (of all ages) to build and rig a wooden boat to take home for free.
Who: 60th Annual Portland Boat Show
When:
Wednesday, January 8 – Sunday, January 12
Wednesday 11am to 9pm
Thursday 11am to 9pm
Friday 11am to 9pm
Saturday 10am to 8pm
Sunday 10am to 6pm
Where: Portland Expo Center
2060 N. Marine Drive
Portland, OR 97217
Tickets: Adults $10
Children 12 and under FREE
2-for-1 Discount Coupons are available online at the shows’ web site: pdxboatshow.com
Parking: Parking is not included in admission price.
$10.00 at the Expo Center during regular hours.
Free Weekday Parking (Wed. – Friday) 5pm – 9pm only.
Join us on Facebook: facebook.com/portlandboatshow