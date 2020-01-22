The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association is pleased to announce the 2020 officers and board of directors. Ryan Nolevanko, Komet Irrigation, Twin Falls, will serve as president. Cole Kaiserman, Interwest Supply, Caldwell, was approved as vice president and Daniel Axness, Idaho Power Company, Boise, was elected as treasurer.
Four new board members were elected to the board of directors: Chad Draper, 2M Company, Meridian; Zander Miles, B.A. Fischer Sales Company, Inc., Boise; Joe Escobar, Rain For Rent, Idaho Falls; and Dustin Osterhout, Butte Irrigation, Paul. They join Jim Lupton, Silver Creek Supply, Twin Falls and Kent Kidd, Valmont Industries, Declo.
Shane Stevenson, Agri-Lines Irrigation, Mountain Home, will serve as the immediate past president.
The following IIEA members will serve as committee chairmen for association activities this year: Education Chairman: Howard Neibling, University of Idaho, Kimberly; Scholarship Chairman: Dirk Leavitt, Valmont Industries, American Falls; 2021 Winter Show Ag Chair: David Siegel, Rain For Rent, Idaho Falls; and Winter Show Turf Chair: Justin Nef, 2M Company, Idaho Falls. Tondee Clark, Boise, has begun her 24th year as secretary of the IIEA.
The IIEA was established in 1971 as a non-profit-education organization and membership consists of more than 120 separate entities including wholesale suppliers, retail dealers, equipment manufacturers, public utilities and educational institutions engaged in serving Idaho’s agricultural and landscape irrigation equipment needs.