May 1, 2020 - Today, The Cowboy Channel is excited to stream its western lifestyle content to audiences on any device with the launch of The Cowboy Channel Plus app. As the world’s destination for all things rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Plus app will offer fans lifestyle shows and keep them up-to-date with their favorite Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) competitions and athletes, as well as behind-the-scenes access to livestreamed PRCA rodeo events for subscribers to the channel’s premium content.
The Cowboy Channel Plus content will be available via the mobile app (available on Android and iOS), as well as via any browser, smart TV, or device. Viewers will be able to enjoy free access to up-to-the minute news, bios, rodeos, and highlights. Those with a subscription will unlock premium content such as up to
6-simultaneous live rodeo feeds, classic PRCA archived rodeos, The Cowboy Channel video-on-demand programming, and the only place viewers can stream the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR). The Cowboy Channel Plus is available for only $9.99 a month or save up to 25% and purchase the whole year for $89.99.
"The Cowboy Channel has gained a tremendous and loyal audience since becoming the official network of the PRCA in January,” said Gatsby Gottsch Solheim, general counsel for Rural Media Group. “This momentum continues with the launch of The Cowboy Channel Plus App. Subscribers will now be able to watch the live stream of The Cowboy Channel anytime, anywhere, on any device. In addition, we've partnered with the PRCA to bring subscribers the largest archive of PRCA rodeo content in the world, with new ‘classic’ PRCA rodeos added weekly.”
From PRCA events, the WNFR, and original programming, The Cowboy Channel is devoted to bringing the best in western sports and western lifestyle programming to its viewers. The network has also worked hard to meet the needs of its audience during these unprecedented and challenging times.
In March, The Cowboy Channel broadcast 40 continuous nights of the last four years of the National Finals Rodeo to give fans a chance to relive their favorite rodeo moments during a time when live sports are suspended. Recently, the network expanded its lineup to include the new series PRORODEO Tonight, a sports highlight show described as the “SportsCenter” of rodeo.
To sign up for The Cowboy Channel Plus app,visit www.cowboychannelplus.com
###