NAMPA, Idaho – The 2020 Idaho Cattle Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho, November 16-17th, 2020.
This year, we’ve got an exciting opening session lined up. Farming and ranching are key to Idaho’s communities, economy, and way of life. The American Farmland Trust will present their newly released “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” report which shows that the future of agriculture in Idaho is significantly threatened by the conversion of our farmland and ranchland to non-agricultural uses.
We will hear from American Farmland Trust’s Senior Vice President, John Larson. Larson represents AFT externally and works to establish strategic partnerships that advance the organization’s critical mission goals – preserving farm and ranch land, assuring the best practices on the land to secure our soil and water resources, and keeping farmers on the land.
This opening session will take place on Monday, November 16th at 4 p.m. Registration and the trade show will open at 2 p.m. We hope you will join us afterward for dinner and the annual PAC auction Monday evening.
We hope that all of agriculture can join us for this opening session related to Idaho’s farms and ranches. To register for the Idaho Cattle Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show visit idahocattle.org/events-meetings. For more information, call the ICA office at (208) 343-1615.
###