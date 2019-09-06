Portland, OR – “The Portland Fall RV & Van Show presented by TwinStar Credit Union runs September 12th – 15th at the Portland Expo Center. With 250,000 square feet of indoor space and another 100,000 square feet of outdoor space, it’s the region’s largest and most complete RV sale”, said Peter O’Loughlin, Portland Fall RV & Van Show manager. “There are hundreds of models to shop and compare making it the very best opportunity to land your best deal and compare the broadest selection of RV’s side-by-side.”
Shoppers can take advantage of special on-site financing through TwinStar Credit Union with show-only rates, right along with dozens of show specials just in time for snow birds, tailgating, hunting season and RVer’s looking to make a change.
“This show has something for everyone”, continued O’Loughlin, “From small, car-towable teardrop trailers and travel trailers of all-sizes and descriptions, to campers, motorhomes, toy haulers, van conversions, tow vehicles, fifth wheels and utility trailers. We’ll be showcasing a new fire suppression product from AFG Oregon that has to be seen to be believed. For folks that own an RV, how about a service that generates income for RV owners? Northwest Adventure Rentals is making their Portland Fall RV & Van Show debut with this tested service. They take care of everything from insurance to cleaning. There’s also RV repair, a lifetime rechargeable battery, coastal destinations and RV storage solutions among other accessory items and vendors to check-out...there’s a lot to see!”
And there are some incredible deals to be had at the show. Family Fun RV will be showcasing Forest River’s Vengeance 348A13 toy hauler with special show-only pricing. This 41’ fifth wheel behemoth is essentially a home on wheels. Family Fun RV will also be showing the affordable 2019 EVO 2010 travel trailer. This unit is 27’ long, loaded with features and only $127 month on approved credit. B Young RV will be bringing a broad selection of motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheels to select from including the affordable 2020 Aspen Trail travel trailer for only $169 month on approved credit. B Young RV is also planning to bring the luxurious Class A 2019 Allegro Red to the show. Beautifully appointed and detailed, this motorcoach is one of several expected at the show. Be sure to check out the new “Featured RV Listings” for some highlights of models that will be at the show. You’ll find those featured RV’s and show details at www. PDXRVShow.com.
The show runs 11:00 AM to 8 PM, Thursday and Friday, 10 AM to 8 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.
There’s a 2-for-1 admission discount coupon available online at PDXRVShow.com. Parking is $10.
“It’s the Portland RV sales event of the year...don’t miss it!”