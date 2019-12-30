Portland, OR – The 60th annual Portland Boat Show sails into the Portland Expo Center, January 8th – 12th and promises to showcase several new boat models, power options, new marine technology and boating accessories over its annual five-day run.
Nearly every boating category is represented in the sprawling 250,000 square feet of display space and 40 boat dealers. Yachts, cruisers, non-motorized, heavy gauge welded aluminum boats, wakesurfing and wakeboard boats, runabouts, sportfishers, antique boats, inflatables, electric boats and even paddleboards will be represented in the show.
Just a few of the dozens of notable additions to this year’s show include:
• The Portland Boat Show is proud to announce the addition of what may be the coolest boat at any boat show in the country…The Waterwoody! At 33’ long this incredibly detailed and handcrafted wood boat defies description and categorization. It’s truly singularly unique and it’s coming to the Portland Boat Show! Like something out of a Jules Verne classic this stunningly beautiful boat is breathtaking in its design, creativity and beauty. This boat has to be seen to be believed.
• Sundance Yachts will have a million dollar yacht on display, outside, in front of the Expo Center. The 46’ Prestige is a gorgeous statement of boating excellence. You can truly “liveaboard” this beautifully detailed, self-contained estate on the water.
• Ranger Tugs will be debuting their new R25 and showing their popular R23, R27 and R29 models. The new R25 features Ranger Tug’s distinctive lines and planing hull with an enclosed cabin, sleeping area, head, galley and lots of room in a trailerable outboard package. These are beautifully detailed, finished and performing boats tailored to northwest fishing and open water boating.
• Kingfisher’s 34 GFX is making its Portland debut! 34’ long with a 10’ beam this offshore-style heavy-gauge allwelded aluminum boat is powered by twin Mercury 300 hp V8 outboards. The package coming to the show is loaded and in the Stevens Marine display.
• Clemens Marina’s huge display will have plenty of new models to admire including North River’s all-new 21’ and 25’ Fast Back. Clemens also promises to have several fully-rigged Hewes Craft and North River offshore models at the show.
• Is it aluminum or fiberglass? The name gives it away, 498 Aluminum, but even still, it has every appearance of a fiberglass boat. Black Point Marine’s distinctive technology that forms the metal into flowing, hydrodynamic forms really sets these boats apart from everything in their class and we’re thrilled they’ll be at the Portland Boat Show.
• D-Tech is a custom welded aluminum boat builder from Grants Pass. If you can dream it, they can build it. Expect to see one of D-Tech’s “Slayer” models on display at the show. This open boat is perfectly suited to northwest fishing pursuits and can be customized to any angler’s signature style. D-Tech also builds forward helm (windshield) models as well.
• You can see Carver’s C36 and C40 models at the Northwest Boat Center display. Long known for their exceptional ride, attention to detail and finish, these Carvers boast three-levels and dozens of Carver comfort touches.
• Bruce Schwab of Ocean Planet will be in the Schooner Creek Boat Works booth throughout the show. If his name seems familiar it’s because he was the first American to complete the 2000 Vendee Globe Race. He solo sailed his 60’ boat around the world. Bruce was the 245th and 254th person to solo circumnavigate the globe. Now he captain’s the Ocean Planet Energy, Inc. team that specializes in marine batteries, solar power systems, electric propulsion systems, hydrogenerators and more.
• Looking for a drift boat? Willie Boats is bringing a “highly customized” drift boat package to the show. It’s your chance to see what the world’s first welded aluminum drift boat manufacturer can do when they’re tasked to produce a completely loaded model. Expect to see these drifters in the Y Marine booth.
• Alumaweld is unveiling their all-new Stryker X 202 and 222. This big-water boat features an 18 degree bottom vee, offshore outboard bracket, all-new gunnel and windshield design, 3-compartment under-console storage, higher sides and much more! It’s available in 20’ and 22’ lengths and is available through Stevens Marine.
• Schooner Creek Boat Works will be showing the Seakeeper 2 Gyro. This is state-of-the-art boat stabilizing technology, the Seakeeper 2 Gyro is tailored to boats 27’to 32’. This gyro effectively takes the roll out of boats in rough water, it’s exciting new technology that will be at the show. Schooner Creek Boat Works provides rigging services for a range of boating needs including high-tech boat stabilizing technology.
• The 23’ Antares will be making its first Northwest appearance at the Portland Boat Show in the Royal Marine display. Antares has done a brilliant job of packing a lot of boat into a 23’ space. Galley, dinette, v-berth and a sliding glass door that shelters the well-equipped living space are just a few of the highlights in this exciting new cruiser.
• Sea Sport has a sterling reputation in the Northwest. They’re known for producing exceptional open/rough water boats for use in Alaska, the Pacific, Columbia, Puget Sound and other big water getaways. Welcome the new 28’ Commander! It will be at the show and in the Y Marina booth making its first appearance in Portland.
• The popular Kid’s Boat Building area presented by Schooner Creek Boat Works is back! Dozens of kids, 12 and younger, hammer, fit and rig their own small boats right at the show --- for free, with admission into the show.
• Lots of pontoon boats are expected to be on display and for sale this year. Last year marked a high water mark for these versatile and popular boats and 2020 proves to be more of the same with manufacturers like Bennington, Berkshire, Manitou, Premier, South Bay, Starcraft and Sunchaser…to name a few.
• Deckboats have become very popular the past four years. Stevens Marine is bringing Starcraft deckboats to the Portland Boat Show and will be introducing their 17’, 19’ and 21’ models at the 2020 show. The 17’ model is remarkably wide and affordable. With all the space of a pontoon boat but the ride attributes and performance of high performance hull, it’s the best of both worlds!
• Emerson and Jacob will be at the show at the Schooner Creek Boat Works booth. “Emerson” is the amazing 28’ row boat, built by Schooner Creek that was showcased at the Portland Boat Show two years ago. “Jacob” is the man that rowed this boat from Neah Bay, Washington to Australia! 7,145 miles! The longest solo, unsupported (aka by himself), ocean row. The boat will be at the show all-days, Jacob’s times TBD.
• Stabicraft will be showing their new 1850 Sportfisher and 2250 Full Walkaround in the Y Marina booth. The 2250 has been recognized as “an amazing rough water boat”. Stabicraft’s innovative sealed chamber design makes them extraordinarily seaworthy.
• Don’t miss the new 25’ Sea Dory Tomcat Catamaran powered by twin 150’s. It will be on display in the Y Marina booth. With more than 45 square feet of cockpit space this boat is as spacious as it is stable.
• The Duffy is now for sale! Portland Electric Boat Company not only rents Duffy electric boats but is now retailing them. They’re bringing a 22’ model to the show. They’ll run up to 8 hours on a single charge and can be fully charged overnight. “As easy as driving a golf cart”, these unique, quiet, 100% no-emission boats are an ideal fit for use in and around the Portland area and can be trailered if the proud owner wants to show it off elsewhere.
• Schooner Creek’s bringing another first to the show, the new 27’ Devlin Solar Sal. This all-electric boat has all the design attributes Devlin is known for with the added innovation of a solar-powered all-electric open watercraft.
• Several stretches of Oregon’s coast were explored by the venerable dory. These unique boats launch from the beach and land on the beach to be loaded on a trailer. You’ll find an entire boating community of these boats in Pacific City. Breaker Dory continues this uniquely Oregon tradition with their line of boats, that are, of course, made in Oregon. Check out the 21’3” state-of-the-art model that will be at the show. Built entirely out of composite materials without the use of any wood, this boat features a double layered Kevlar (used in bullet proof vests) bottom, a sealed air chamber in the bottom for flotation, more flotation built into the sides, a 150 Evinrude E-Tech outboard for power and more! The dory that’s coming to the show reflects the highest standards of construction and technology and is “best in class” in every way.
• The new 18’ Alumaweld Adventurer will be another welcome addition to the 2020 Portland Boat Show. This new model features Alumaweld’s “Ride Master Vee” bottom, the same bottom used on Alumaweld’s professional-series, Columbia. Stevens Marine is the exclusive Portland-area Alumaweld dealer…that’s where you’ll find this new model.
• In addition to their iconic drift boats, Willie Boats will also be showcasing their new 22-1/2’ Nemesis Offshore in the Y Marine booth. This boat features, among other things, a walk-thru transom.
• Englund Marine returns with their sprawling boating accessories display that includes crab gear, PFD’s, electronics and a wide assortment of boating accessories. Don’t miss the show deals!
• Portland Marine Electronics is bringing some exciting new technology to the show like Garmin’s all-new electric trolling motor. Also the completely redesigned, redeveloped Reactor autopilot formerly known as the “TR-1”. No hydraulics on this trolling motor autopilot and the guides that have tested and used this autopilot all agree that it’s “must-have” fishing technology.
• Weldcraft’s new 18’ Angler will be debuted at the 2020 Portland Boat Show along it their new 20’ Angler Sport XL. The show runs from 11AM-9PM Wednesday – Friday, 10AM-8PM Saturday, 10AM-6PM Sunday. Online tickets, discount passes (only can be used for ticket purchases at the show) and detailed information are available at PDXBoatShow.com.
