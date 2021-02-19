TechnoFlo Systems introduces the Seametrics AG90 battery-powered insertion magmeter. The electromagnetic flow meter is designed for use with conductive fluids in 4”-12” pipe. Easy to install, it’s ideal for either replacement of existing propeller meters or new installations offering less pipe obstruction. Built to last with no moving parts or bearings to replace, it requires no routine maintenance. Its stainless steel body is resistant to wear from debris found in surface or ground water making it highly suitable for difficult applications and a wide range of temperatures, pressure, and corrosive or dirty environments. It offers pulse output standard and a 4-year battery life plus the industry’s leading 5-year warranty.
Contact TechnoFlo at 559-783-1207 or visit www.technoflo.com for further information.