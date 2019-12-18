SELMA, CA – T. G. Schmeiser Co., Inc. announces Sargon Kaninya as their new Production Manager effective October 7, 2019.
Mr. Kaninya brings a vast background of experience and education to his new position. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology, he furthered his education receiving a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from CSU Fresno. From there, he continued his education at Indiana University receiving both a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Global Supply Chain Management from their Kelley School of Business.
Prior to working at Schmeiser, Mr. Kaninya worked as a Production Manager for Jain Irrigation and most recently the Master Scheduler at Floway Pumps.
With his education and work experience, T G Schmeiser Co. sees Mr. Kaninya a perfect match for their needs. When asked, Mr. Kaninya looks forward to contributing his manufacturing and supply chain experience to Schmeiser’s legacy of top quality and excellent service.
For further information, contact T. G. Schmeiser at 559-268-8128 or visit their website at www.tgschmeiser.com.
