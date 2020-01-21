SELMA, CA – T. G. Schmeiser Co., Inc. announces the new “Smart-Till Orchard MAX Aerator” for use in orchards both in summer and the fall/winter post-harvest seasons.
In the summer soil often hardens causing shorter irrigation sets before run off begins after only 6-12 hours of drip irrigation. Water penetration is maximized
using the new Smart-Till Orchard MAX while at the same time reducing soil compaction around the root zone. Using the Smart-Till Orchard MAX can increase the irrigation runs from 12-24 hours.
As a post-harvest tool, the Smart-Till Orchard MAX excels at incorporating soil amendments such as fertilizers, composts or gypsum. Using the Smart-Till Orchard MAX is done quickly at 6-8 mph, thus reducing the grower’s cost per acre.
The Smart-Till Orchard MAX is available in 8-18’ widths. It features the Schmeiser patented Smart-Till tine that fractures the ground without flipping the topsoil. It’s easy to use and is mounted on a gang that can be adjusted from 0-10 degrees giving the grower the desired result for his or her exact soil condition. The heavy-duty TillXtreme bearings are sealed for easy maintenance.
For further information, contact T. G. Schmeiser at 559-268-8128 or view the “Smart-Till Orchard MAX” video to see how it could work for you at www.tgschmeiser.com.
