The Friends of Historic Union Community Hall (HUCH) is non-profit organization with tax deductible status & part of the Oregon Cultural Trust. We are grassroots organization focused on providing a safe & welcoming center offering programs to support & improve the quality of life for those within our community.
The HUCH mission is to offer after school programs, a food pantry, community meals, support groups, respite care, self-sufficiency classes, & opportunities for the arts, along with mental & physical health services to all residents in Union & surrounding areas.
We have reached out to local community mental health and medical services as well as to the schools, community service programs for partnership in providing programs through the Community Hall. We have received incredible support with an eagerness to work together.
We are 30% to our goal & now reaching out to businesses and individuals for their support. Individuals can deduct a donation through the Cares Act up to $300, since we are a non-profit, whether it is a monetary donation or skilled trades to help with restoration of this beautiful historic building. In turn you will be helping strengthen and restore this community.
Friends of Historic Union Community Hall Https://HistoricUnionCommunityHall.org
Or Email: HistoricUnionCommunityHall@gmail.com Phone:541.905.0102 or Find us on
Facebook at Historic Union Community Hall ~ P.O. Box 275 Union, Oregon 97883