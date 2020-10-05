The Idaho Cattle Foundation (ICF) is requesting funding applications for public and/or higher education programs that advance the state’s livestock industry to be received by November 1st, 2020. Through an application process available at www.idahocattlefoundation.org, the ICF will recommend funding to the Idaho State Board of Education for livestock education programs. Funding is available from the proceeds of the Unclaimed Livestock Account for programs that advance Idaho’s livestock-based industries through public or higher education.
The ICF has recommended Unclaimed Livestock Funds transferred into the Idaho State Board of Education's miscellaneous revenue fund be granted to educational programs advancing the livestock industry. Past funds have helped programs including agricultural education and research projects under the care of University of Idaho, and Mackay High School’s Agricultural Education Department.
ICF is a charitable organization established by the Idaho Cattle Association to provide an Idaho beef industry presence in education and science, priding itself in being the state’s official organization tasked with recommending unclaimed livestock proceeds. Applications for these educational funds are available at www.idahocattlefoundation.org, please utilize the link which reads “application” and will be accepted until 5 p.m., November 1st, 2020. For more information, please visit the website at www.idahocattlefoundation.org or call (208) 343-1615.
