A cowboy & his dogs on the back tell the story of how tiring, time consuming & dangerous this job can be.Tyler Westhoff (in photo) & his co worker sat down exhausted one afternoon in September 2017 determined to see if there was better way on Google. They came across what looked like the solution & emailed Sinch Bale Feeders inquiring about availability of this product in US. Sinch Bale Feeders had been making these for 10 years in Australia primarily installing 6,8 & 10 bale kits on trailers that farmers already had in use towed by tractors.
In November 2017 Sinch Bale Feeders Company President Gerard Kenna visited Redd Agri Ranch La Sal Utah & within a couple of months had a 10 bale unit in operation on a second hand 42 feet goose neck. Gerard was immediately amazed with the perfect match of goose neck trailers & his product. In past 12 months the Ranch that purchased first one fully made in USA now has a second unit & another ranch in Colorado has ordered 2 6 bale detachable platform units powered by hydraulic power unit with key start & wireless remote control. Sinch Bale Feeders is yet to sell multiple units to any one single livestoct producer in Australia! Why is this so? Pick Ups & Goose Neck trailers are as scarce as hens teeth in Australia which explains the US popularity of the detachable platform concept & its towability the highway being normal trailer width.
