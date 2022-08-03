Sinn family

Dean Sinn with sons Jonathan and Jordan.

 Floyd Bond

Up and down the Willamette Valley, more hazelnut farmers are vertically integrating their hazelnut farms by adding a cleaning and drying plant to serve their growing regions. The Sinn Family of Silverton is one of those pioneers, taking the risk to be a receiving station for their neighbors’ hazelnut crops.

In 1993, Dean Sinn recognized hazelnuts, or filberts, were a flexible crop allowing him to balance both a stressful corporate career and a 10-acre Ennis orchard. His selflessness and robust work ethic, already imperative to him as a father and an electrical engineer, were called upon in great measure as he now added "farmer" to his resume.

