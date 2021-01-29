The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service through Feb. 26 will accept applications for Agricultural Conservation Easement Program funding.
The program includes agricultural land easements and wetland reserve easements.
The NRCS Idaho office said in a release the program aims to restore, protect and enhance wetlands; protect agricultural viability and related conservation values by limiting non-ag uses; and protect grazing uses and related conservation values by restoring and conserving land.
Idaho information: Easement Coordinator Wade Brown, 208-807-0839 or Wade.Brown@usda.gov.