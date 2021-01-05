Carmel, Indiana (AgPR) January 5, 2021 — Brake® On! preemergence residual herbicide for the control of annual grass and broadleaf weeds in permanent crops is being launched by SePRO Corporation, long known for its aquatic and horticultural products.
The active ingredient in Brake® On! is fluridone, an HRAC Group 12 herbicide, that provides a unique mode-of-action relative to all other residual herbicides in crops including stone fruit, avocado, mandarin, pistachio and pomegranate.
“This active ingredient was developed originally in aquatics and later in cotton but never commercialized in permanent crops before now,” said Duane Canfield, Marketing Leader & International Development for SePRO. “We are pleased to now make it available for use in specified orchard crops and are pursuing most orchard crops and vineyards.”
Fluridone found a home as an aquatic herbicide in 1986 and later as a cotton herbicide, specifically for resistant pigweed even though it has a very broad spectrum of grasses and small seeded broadleaf weeds it controls very well as a preemergence treatment. Full registration in cotton was granted in 2016, spurring additional research in permanent crops.
Ideal Herbicide for IPM
Brake® On! inhibits phytoene desaturase (PDS), an enzyme necessary for carotenoid biosynthesis. As Brake On! is taken up by the roots and readily translocated, it is ideally suited for preemergence use against a wide spectrum of annual grass and broadleaf weeds, including weeds that have developed resistance to other herbicides.
The Group 12 mode-of-action makes Brake® On! a powerful tank mix partner with other residual herbicides and a rotational option for IPM programs.
Other Benefits
Brake® On! delivers broad spectrum, season-long weed control, even in wet or irrigated conditions that challenges other residual herbicides.
Research in permanent crops is demonstrating outstanding crop safety, critical in high-value permanent crop production.
No residues have been found in any crop tested.
Product Registration
Federal Registration was received May 2020 and 14 state registrations are secured, and pending in New York and California (expected 1Q 2023.) SePRO is in the process of seeking registration for most permanent crops.
More information about Brake On! can be found at https://sepro.com/agriculture/brake-on.
About SePRO Corporation
SePRO Corporation is dedicated to discovering and developing sustainable solutions. SePRO’s mission is to provide plant protection and plant management products and services that satisfy the unique needs of their customers. In addition, SePRO has partnered with several of the top agriculture chemical companies to develop chemistries for use in SePRO’s key markets. Central to that product innovation is the 410-acre SePRO Research & Technology Campus (SRTC) in Whitakers, NC. For more information about SePRO, please visit us at https://www.sepro.com.
