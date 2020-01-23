The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association expects to award thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students majoring in agricultural irrigation or landscape irrigation fields in 2020.
Students who will be enrolled in a college program in the fall semester of 2020 or winter semester 2021 are eligible to apply for a scholarship. Scholarships cannot be deferred. Applications can be found at www.idahoirrigationequipmentassociation.org.
Applications must be postmarked by February 29, 2020. Scholarship Chairman Dirk Leavitt, Valmont Industries can be contacted at (208) 226-5639 to answer any questions.
In 2019, the IIEA awarded $21,000 in scholarships to 35 students. College scholarships ranged from $500 to $1,000 per student. These students were selected because of academic accomplishments, activities, leadership, and interest in pursuing a degree in an agricultural irrigation or landscape-related field. Children of IIEA member businesses are also encouraged to apply. Students who have received IIEA Scholarships in the past are eligible to apply again if they are still attending college.
The IIEA has awarded 767 scholarships totaling $466,500 since 1980. The IIEA's Scholarship Program received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture in the Education/Advocacy category at the 2012 Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit.
The IIEA was established in 1971 and membership consists of 115 separate entities including wholesale suppliers, retail dealers, equipment manufacturers, public utilities and financial institutions engaged in serving Idaho's irrigation needs. Scholarship funds are donated by IIEA members and the general funds of the IIEA.
