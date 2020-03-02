KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is all about helping children become successful adults. As part of that mission, rodeo clown JJ Harrison and Queen Lexy Hibbs will teach students some valuable lessons on Tuesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 4, to help prevent bullying in schools.
The program has two main focuses: the difference between bullying and teasing, and the difference between being a tattle-tale and reporting bad behavior. The program will also incorporate the Stop, Walk and Talk method of dealing with bullies.
Harrison, a former teacher and the rodeo clown at the Horse Heaven Round-Up, will lead the assemblies.
Brought to the community by the Benton Franklin Fair, Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo and the GESA Carousel of Dreams, the assemblies will reach almost 2,400 middle school and elementary school students in two days. The program helps kids learn valuable lessons in a fun way, and provides anti-bullying curriculum for the schools as well.
The program lasts approximately 45 minutes. Each student in attendance will receive a free ticket to the fair and a token for a ride on the GESA Carousel of Dreams.
The 72nd Benton Franklin Fair & Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo will be August 25-29 at the Fairgrounds in Kennewick.
Assembly schedule for March 3:
8:15 a.m. - Burbank Middle School, Burbank
9:50 a.m. - Captain Gray Elementary , Pasco
2:00 p.m. - William Wiley Elementary School, West Richland
Assembly schedule for March 4:
9:30 a.m. - Marcus Whitman Elementary School, Richland
12:50 p.m. - Canyon View Elementary School, Kennewick
CONTACT:
Lori L. Lancaster
Executive Director
509-222-3749