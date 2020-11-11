Customers at Valley Wide Country Stores donated $4733.51 to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance by rounding up their purchases to a whole dollar amount.
What is the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA)?
The WCA has been an important community partner for 110 years. Originally started as the YWCA by nine pioneering women, it offered safe housing for women drawn from rural areas to Boise for work. Building on this foundation, the WCA is focused on a core mission of providing safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Since 1910, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance has provided safe housing for women in Boise, Idaho. However, in the last 40 years, the focus has been narrowed to provide shelter and supportive services to individuals impacted by domestic violence and/or sexual assault. These services are provided at no-cost, and span a four-county service area representing 30 percent of the population of the state of Idaho. Since its founding, the WCA’s crisis program has evolved into one of the most vital, unduplicated, comprehensive programs in their community and region.
The WCA has been at the forefront of providing services to women, men and their children healing from domestic abuse and sexual assault. The WCA is proud to be a community leader in providing these critically needed services. They’ve been an important community partner for 110 years and providing safe places for women to live has always been at the core of their mission.
How are your dollars helping?
Chances are that you unfortunately know someone that has been adversely affected by domestic violence or abuse. The WCA helps Idahoans; this could be someone in your family, your neighbor, or you. Their organization has a current focus on helping individuals that have a higher risk of violence caused by the stay-at-home orders from the ongoing pandemic.
Funds raised for the WCA will help them do what they do best, help those in need. Efforts like giving people a safe place to stay, helping with case management and court protection orders, and providing therapy resources are so important. Especially during the pandemic where individuals may be isolated around their abusers. Thanks to all the customers at the Valley Wide Country Stores that donated towards this cause, your change adds up.