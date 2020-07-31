ST. LOUIS, MO. (July 29, 2020) – Kicked off by a retirement, a series of changes to the leadership team for Rabo AgriFinance’s ag lending business go into effect August 1. Capping a 40-year career dedicated to the agriculture industry, Charles McElligott is retiring as of Friday, July 31 from the northwest regional managing director position he’s held at Rabo AgriFinance for the past decade. Nathan Thomsen, who has been the company’s eastern territory general manager, returns to the west to assume McElligott’s former position. Jan Pieter “JP” van Oosten is eastern territory general manager beginning August 1.
“With time for Nathan and JP to transition into their new positions over the past several months, we’ve been able to celebrate Charlie’s well-deserved retirement with him, as well as prepare Nathan, JP and their teams for the management changes,” says Shawn Smeins, deputy head of Rabo AgriFinance, a leading financial services producer for farms and ranches in the United States and part of the global Rabobank Group.
As the managing director of the northwest region, Thomsen leads the rural lending teams for northern Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. In the last four of his 17 years with Rabo AgriFinance, he’s led the growth of the company’s business in the eastern third of the country. Other than the past four years on the East Coast, Thomsen’s life has been in the West.
Van Oosten takes over the eastern territory’s general manager position after spending a year learning about the North American ag lending business and its customers. With 12 years of experience with the Rabobank organization in the Netherlands, he came to the U.S. excited to be part of Rabo AgriFinance’s growth, financial technology transformation and ability to leverage Rabobank’s global agricultural network and knowledge.
“In each position throughout his banking career, JP has had success growing a portfolio and team by focusing on customer service and creating a positive team environment,” Smeins says. “He is the ideal leader to take over for Nathan, under whose leadership the eastern territory’s portfolio has more than doubled.”
To learn more about Rabo AgriFinance and its comprehensive suite of financial solutions, go to www.RaboAg.com.