FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—November 14th, the Washington FFA Association held their State Tractor Operators Career Development Event and State Potato Grading Career Development Event at CB Tech Center in Moses Lake. The Quincy Chapter sent a team in both competitions and when all the runs had been made, potatoes graded both teams came away with a 3rd place finish in the state competition.
In the Tractor Operators CDE, members have to complete a 50 question written test on tractor safety and maintenance, complete a driving run with a tractor and trailer competition through a specified course going both forward and back in under 2 and half minutes, and then as a team identify tractor parts. Gavin Sahli placed 6th individually and the remaining team members were Nate Gonzales and Chase Schuler.
In the Potato Grading CDE, members had to grade 100 potatoes either US 1, US 2, or Cull based on USDA Grading Standards for Russet Potatoes, place 4 classes of seed potatoes, identify 20 common blemishes found in potatoes and give oral reasons for 10 potatoes in under 2 minutes.
#####