FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—The spring competition season started off in fine fashion for the Quincy FFA as they traveled to Wilson Creek for the Sub District IX Leadership Development Events. Creed Speaking and Employment Skills were the competitions being contested at the event held on February 3 rd . Four freshman members faced their fears, the nervous butterflies in their stomachs and stood and delivered the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed penned in 1930 by EM Tiffany. Alisabeth Bishop, Karla Ventura, Brody Wallace and Zohie Zyph did the chapter proud with their rendition of the Creed. Brody brought home the 1 st place Banner and Zohie the 5th place banner and they will both advance to District IX competition on March 13 th at Big Bend Community College in an effort to fill one of the four spots in State Competition.
Taran Brown, Cooper Raap, and Gavin Sahli represented the Quincy Chapter in the Employment Skills competition. They brought home second, third, and fourth
respectively and will advance to District IX competition on March 2 nd at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. They prepared a resume and cover letter and completed a personal interview with a panel of judges. At District they’ll add a Job Application and follow up letter to those sections of the contest to determine who will represent Washington’s heartland in State competition held at the 90 th Washington State FFA Convention on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman in May.
