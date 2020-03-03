FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—The Quincy FFA continued their winning ways as they competed at the District IX Leadership Event on Monday March 2 nd at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. District IX members competed in Agriculture Issues Forum, Dairy Foods, Marketing Plan, Employment Skills, Agricultural Sales, and First Year Member CDE. The Quincy FFA was represented in three of those competitions and performed very well.
In the Agriculture Sales CDE, members complete a written test, a team activity where they are given a scenario and they have to develop a pre-call sales plan and then present that plan to judges, and an individual sales call. A product or product line are released around the first of January and members develop materials so that they can go through the sales process. This year the product line is Stihl Chainsaws and accessories. When all the scores were tallied, the Quincy team came out on top with a 1 st place banner. Madison Lee was the first place individual, Gavin Sahli finished second, Kian Fox finished third and Brett Kooy finished eighth. They now advance to state competition.
Taran Brown punched her ticket to state in Employment Skills for the second year in a row with a fourth-place finish. Members have to write a cover letter and a resume and then create a job that they are qualified to perform. They complete a job application and go through a personal interview, and then write a follow up letter. Cooper Raap was 7th and Gavin Sahli 8th.
In the First Year Member CDE students compete in teams of 3 to 5 members. They take a team test on FFA knowledge, agriculture knowledge, and agricultural statistics. The test is open book utilizing the FFA Manual, FFA Student Handbook, an Agriscience Textbook, and Farm Facts published by the American Farm Bureau. The test is 50 questions and teams are given 25 minutes to complete. The next portion is a team problem solving/presentation scenario. Teams are tasked with preparing a short presentation concerning a scenario with FFA Chapter operations. They are evaluated on how well they work as team utilizing small group dynamics skills, communication, and critical thinking. When they have finished planning, they give the presentation to the judge’s panel. The team of Jessica Farias, Zohie Zyph, Libny Roque, Eduardo Diaz, and Myles Lee earned a third-place banner. The team of Damon Sahli, Caden Cameron, Jr Villapando, Juan Carlos Lopez, and Brody Wallace placed 8th .
Members moving on to State will compete at the Washington State FFA Convention held May 14-16 on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman.
