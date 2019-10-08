For Immediate Release—The Quincy FFA hosted the District 7 & 9 stop on the Washington State FFA Association Evergreen Tour on Wednesday, September 25th. 595 FFA members that represented 17 FFA Chapters from Oroville, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Waterville, Chelan, Wenatchee, Eastmont, Wahluke, Wilson Creek, Ephrata, Odessa, Royal City, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Warden, Washtucna, Kahlotus, and Quincy. The 6 Washington State Officers and National FFA Officer Candidate from Washington presented workshops to the largest stop in the state. The Quincy Chapter Officers and the District IX Officers greeted attendees and assisted with workshops. The Quincy Chapter also prepared lunch for the attendees and would like to thank Blakal and Northern Fruit for donating potatoes and apples used for the baked potato bar and baked apple lunch, and the Washington State FFA Foundation for covering the rest of the expenses associated with feeding almost 600 kids and their advisors and chaperones.
The state officers who made an appearance here were our state President, Awson Wheeler; our Vice President, Kendyl Wiley; Secretary, Devin Schafer; Treasurer, Abbie Dorhauer; Reporter, Mara Soto; and Sentinel, Hannah Ruth Pettyjohn. These officers each held fantastic workshops over a variety of activities which would help the students who attended. Our state’s national officer candidate, Seth Smith, also held one workshop which went just as smoothly as the others. Our chapter officer team comprising of our President Paden Wallace, Vice President Gavin Sahli, Secretary Anne Safe, Treasurer Madison Lee, Reporter Patrick White, Sentinel Ryann Harrington, and Junior Officer Marissa Linscott went around to speak with the officers and assist with the workshops when needed.