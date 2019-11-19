FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—Two teams of Quincy FFA members competed in the District VII Apple CDE on Tuesday November 19th held at the Grange Hall in Manson. Members had to identify 25 samples of apple and pear varieties, identify blemishes on 50 samples, grade 25 red delicious and 25 gold delicious apples using WSDA Standards, place red and golden trays, identify 20 common insects and mites in the tree fruit industry, determine internal fruit pressure using a penetrometer, determine harvest date based on full bloom date, and take a pesticide applicators written test. The team of Cooper Raap, Gavin Sahli, Ignacio Jimenez, Jose Avila, and Andrew Townsend placed 9th. And the team of Aldo Rubio, Abel Armas, Jessica Farias, Miguel Martinez, and Caleb Etue placed 10th in a 19 team field.
Students will continue practicing with a handful of other students who did not compete at this CDE to determine the 2 teams which will compete at the State Apple CDE held during the Washington Horticulture Association Meetings in Wenatchee on December 11.
