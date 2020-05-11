FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—The first full week of May is usually a busy week in any given year and this year is was busy as well, albeit way different than in years past. The week started off with Annual FFA Spring Plant Sale. Which this year was conducted with online orders and then pick up on Monday and Tuesday. Adult volunteers helped organize the pick up schedule and assisted in pulling orders. The FFA Chapter would like to thank Summer Sahli, Kelly Raap, Jennifer Safe and Chelsea Wallace for all their help with the plant sale and all the customers who purchased plants and were patient with the process.
District IX Leadership Development Events continued first week of May, as well. Using zoom video conferencing, Creed Speakers, Prepared Public Speakers, and Extemporaneous Public Speakers were able to present to judges who were miles away. In the Creed Speaking LDE, Zohie Zyph and Brody Wallace recited the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answered three questions. Brody placed second and will advance to State Competition which will take place in June using the same distance format.
Shannon Workinger and Anne Safe researched, wrote and delivered speeches in the Prepared Public Speaking. They were required to submit a manuscript of their speech complete with a bibliography. The manuscript was required to be in APA format. Their speeches needed to be six to eight minutes in length and cover an agriculturally related topic. Shannon’s speech revisited Wolves in Washington discussing how management plans were working and how wolves had impacted the landscape in the last decade. Anne’s speech discussed cell-based meat production and what the future might hold. Anne placed third and will advance to state next month.
In the Extemporaneous Speaking LDE, competitors draw 3 topics from a pool of 18 topics. They don’t know the topics just the broad area that they come from: Agriculture Literacy and Advocacy, Current Technology Uses and Application in Agriculture, Advancing Agriculture through Agriculture Science, Agriculture Marketing and International Agriculture, Current Issues in Agriculture, and Food and Fiber Systems. They choose one of the three specific topics that they drew and then have 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech. They have 10 minutes of internet time and can access 100 pages of prepared notes. Cooper Raap placed first, Marissa Linscott placed third, and Ryann Harrington placed fourth all of them advancing to the State LDE to be held in August.
So, the first full week of May was a busy one for the Quincy FFA just like always just not quite the same and usual. Members will continue to raise their animals for the Grant Co. Fair, continue to prep for Career Development and Leadership Development Events and deal with the changing landscape of the spring and summer of 2020.
