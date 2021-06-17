Bank of Eastern Oregon EVP, Gary Propheter, recently retired from Bank of Eastern Oregon, after a nearly 50-year career in banking. Propheter joined the bank in September 2006, as EVP and Chief Operations Office, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon.
“Gary has been instrumental in the growth of our bank from 11 branches and one loan production office, in 2006, to our current structure of 20 branches and five loan offices in three different states. Gary has made sure that we have remained up to date on technological resources, not only for our customers, but also for our employees,” said Bailey.
“It has been particularly rewarding to spend the final chapter of my banking career with a truly community-based bank. The culture that our employees have created and their support of the local communities where we do business has been a highlight of my career. I have truly enjoyed my time with the bank and look forward to watching its continued success for years to come,” said Propheter.
“The employees and directors of the bank thank Gary for his years of service and wish him health and happiness in his retirement,” concluded Bailey.
About BEO Bancorp
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and five loan production offices in 11 eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties, and one western Idaho county. Branches are located in Arlington, Ione, Heppner, Condon, Irrigon, Boardman, Burns, John Day, Prairie City, Fossil, Moro, Enterprise, Athena, Hermiston, and La Grande, OR; and Colfax, Dayton, La Crosse, Pasco, and Pomeroy WA; loan production offices are located in Ontario, Pendleton, and Madras, OR, and Caldwell, ID. Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and operates the Washington locations under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington. The bank’s website is www.beobank.com.