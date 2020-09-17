Presidion Ag. LLC is pleased to announce the introduction of N-yield MaxxTM and N-BoundTM Maxx to their Enhanced Efficiency Nitrogen Product line which includes NeonTM Air, Surface and Soil, which are all blends of NBPT and DCD at differing ratios that address a customer’s needs based on soil makeup, geography, and potential mode of nitrogen loss.
N-Yield Maxx includes 50% NBPT and further addresses the need for a high level of active ingredient product to protect against Nitrogen volatilization. This high load rate leads to low input costs and drier urea. The key to this high load rate is the PenXcelTM delivery system developed by Eco World Research and Development Group, LLC which delivers superior coverage and cold weather stability.
N-Bound Maxx is a 38% Dicyandiamide product (“DCD”) product designed for delivery of high active ingredient levels to protect against Nitrogen loss from leaching and denitrification. This high load rate leads to low input rates and therefor much drier urea than the standard 28% products. The key to this high load rate is the PenXcelTM delivery system developed by Eco World Research and Development Group, LLC. designed for maximum coverage and cold weather stability.
N-Yield Maxx delivers 85% more active ingredient than most commercially available products to your nitrogen source to provide more above ground protection from volatilization.
N-Bound Maxx delivers 35% more active ingredient than most commercially available products to your nitrogen source to provide more below ground protection from leaching and de-nitrification.
These new products have additional benefits such as lower input costs, faster application, lower operational cost, lower freight, and more efficient inventory handling.
Independent Agriculture Consultant, Analyst and former Presidion Ag President, Ray Perkins stated, "these products and recent USPTO rulings appear to provide new definition of products available in the marketplace to consumers, particularly in more price optimized high concentrate products."
Perkins added; “it appears the new leadership of Presidion Ag. coming out of the challenges of 2020 will be taking a more retail oriented approach bypassing traditional distribution channels and passing these cost savings downstream in an effort to lower input costs for growers and provide the Fertilizer market greater access to these type products”.
For further information regarding these products please contact info@presidionag.com.